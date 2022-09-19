FHP: Toll worker seriously injured after semi-truck crashes into toll plaza

While law enforcement is on scene, several of the eastbound I-75 toll lanes at mile marker 100 are closed.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A toll plaza worker was left with serious injuries and two others sustained minor injuries after a semi-truck crashed into a toll plaza Monday afternoon in Collier County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

FHP is on scene where the semi-truck, which was hauling an empty cement tanker, crashed with the toll plaza and a car located on eastbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 100.

A worker at the plaza was flown to an area hospital after sustaining serious injuries, the agency explains. Two other people, who were inside the car, were also transported with minor injuries.

