State trooper crashes into wrong-way I-4 driver before they could reach busy intersection: FHP

The 48-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation while the trooper was also taken to a hospital. Both were left with minor injuries.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper got into a crash with a wrong-way driver Monday night on Interstate 4 as a way to stop them from reaching a busy intersection.

A news release from FHP explains at around 10:23 p.m., dispatch was alerted of a car traveling westbound in eastbound lanes of I-4, near mile marker 83 in Orlando.

State troopers responded to the area along with units from the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office in an attempt to stop the wrong-way driver.

The 2022 Toyota Carolla was seen driving westbound on the eastbound entrance ramp for I-4 from County Road 423, also known as S John Young Parkway.

A marked FHP Dodge Charger with lights and sirens activated entered the eastbound entrance ramp for I-4 from County Road 423. The 22-year-old trooper reportedly saw the Corolla approaching on the south shoulder of the entrance ramp.

FHP explains the trooper tried to block the car from reaching the busy intersection of County Road 423 by positioning himself in front.

As the 48-year-old woman from Arizona behind the wheel of the sedan continued driving forward, FHP says she eventually swerved to the right into the travel lanes of the entrance ramp.

The trooper ultimately turned his marked Charger toward the left to block the Corolla, causing the front left of both vehicles to collide.

Following the crash, the Corolla traveled onto the north grass shoulder of the entrance ramps and hit a palm tree, FHP explains.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation while the trooper was also taken to a hospital. Both were left with minor injuries, according to the agency.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.