Loved ones mourn loss of FHP trooper to COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Lee County has died from COVID-19 complications, the agency says.
Brian Pingry was a member of the 129th Florida Highway Patrol basic recruit class and served more than seven years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop F — Fort Myers.
The department shared the following statement regarding Trooper Pingry:
“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry. Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family — please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
FHP said he was a Field Training Officer where he trained and mentored new troopers. He had complications from COVID-19 and passed away in Lee County.