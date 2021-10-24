x
FHP trooper helps save unresponsive 1-year-old on I-95

The trooper responded to an emergency call on the interstate, authorities say.

MIAMI — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being called a hero after helping save a 1-year-old in Miami a little over a week ago.

On Oct. 16, Trooper Reginald Mathieu responded to an emergency on I-95 in Miami involving a 1-year-old who was unresponsive, FHP Miami said in a tweet.

The trooper arrived to a vehicle pulled over on the side of the interstate where multiple people surrounded the unconscious toddler. Mathieu immediately began to render first aid. 

He performed a series of back blows until the 1-year-old regained consciousness, according to FHP.

In FHP Miami's tweet, they ended the message with the hashtag, hero. 

