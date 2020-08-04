TAMPA, Fla. — Time for your daily dose of wholesomeness.

In a time full of worry and uncertainty, one young girl found a way to make sure her dad always had a companion.

The friend? A stuffed Minnie Mouse doll.

Her father? A fire medic at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

According to a post on the station's Facebook, fire medic R. Sheffield's daughter made a point to always visit him on the weekends. Something she can longer do amidst the current pandemic.

So, she came up with a way to ensure Sheffield would never feel lonely while on the job and have a constant reminder his daughter was always thinking about him. She lent her dad her stuffed animal.

However, everyone is subject to social distance guidelines at Station 20 - even those of the inanimate variety.

The post added that Minnie will be going to a special two-week isolation spa, which includes a deep cleansing hot bath.

It doesn't get purer than that.

