TAMPA, Fla. — Time for your daily dose of wholesomeness.
In a time full of worry and uncertainty, one young girl found a way to make sure her dad always had a companion.
The friend? A stuffed Minnie Mouse doll.
Her father? A fire medic at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
According to a post on the station's Facebook, fire medic R. Sheffield's daughter made a point to always visit him on the weekends. Something she can longer do amidst the current pandemic.
RELATED: Disney World lights up Cinderella's Castle in blue to thank health care workers
So, she came up with a way to ensure Sheffield would never feel lonely while on the job and have a constant reminder his daughter was always thinking about him. She lent her dad her stuffed animal.
However, everyone is subject to social distance guidelines at Station 20 - even those of the inanimate variety.
The post added that Minnie will be going to a special two-week isolation spa, which includes a deep cleansing hot bath.
It doesn't get purer than that.
Other related stories:
- Looking for a Disney-themed snack? How about a churro?
- Animators behind 'Toy Story' awarded Nobel Prize
- Disney World flag ceremony continues in empty park during pandemic
What other people are reading right now:
- COVID-19: What do I need to know when treating someone sick?
- Hundreds of American, Southwest airlines employees test positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus forecast: April 21 projected as Florida's peak
- COVID-19 in your neighborhood: You can track Florida coronavirus cases by zip code
- When will your federal stimulus check arrive?
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter