Fire rescue: 10-month-old baby 'badly burned' in Palm Beach County house fire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 10-month-old baby remains at the hospital with injuries after being badly burned following a house fire Saturday afternoon, Delray Beach Fire Rescue explains on Facebook.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire which apparently started in a "makeshift room" in the back of the house around 3:30 p.m., the fire department says.
The child was transported to a nearby medical center as a trauma alert.
According to the post, the state fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
The house reportedly is uninhabitable due to smoke damage even though the fire was contained in a single room. The South Florida Red Cross is working to assist the five adults and four children who are displaced.