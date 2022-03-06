Fire rescue: 10-month-old baby 'badly burned' in Palm Beach County house fire

The child was transported as a trauma alert to a nearby medical center.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 10-month-old baby remains at the hospital with injuries after being badly burned following a house fire Saturday afternoon, Delray Beach Fire Rescue explains on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire which apparently started in a "makeshift room" in the back of the house around 3:30 p.m., the fire department says.

According to the post, the state fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.