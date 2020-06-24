Report: Body of Florida firefighter found after 4-day search

A search group found his body on Tuesday.

Authorities say a decomposing body has been found near an area where a Florida firefighter crashed his car before going missing.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials haven't confirmed the body found near Jupiter Farms on Tuesday is James Von Minden. But the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association posted on Facebook Tuesday that 56-year-old Von Minden had died.

Union president Jason Smith told the Palm Beach Post that a search group of firefighters found the body on Tuesday. Authorities say Von Minden crashed his truck on Friday. Witnesses had described him as disoriented.

Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jim Vonminden. We sincerely thank the community for all their help in our search efforts. (updated 06/23/2020 20:34)