HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Hollywood, Florida firefighter got to add an interesting accomplishment to his list after he was told about an unexpected guest walking through grocery store aisles and terrorizing shoppers.
A post to the department’s Facebook page showed firefighter Jeff Cabrera grabbing a live iguana in front of the meat aisle.
Cabrera happened to be in the grocery store shopping for the day’s meals when he got a tip about the unwanted, scaly guest.
