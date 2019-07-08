HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Hollywood, Florida firefighter got to add an interesting accomplishment to his list after he was told about an unexpected guest walking through grocery store aisles and terrorizing shoppers.

A post to the department’s Facebook page showed firefighter Jeff Cabrera grabbing a live iguana in front of the meat aisle.

Cabrera happened to be in the grocery store shopping for the day’s meals when he got a tip about the unwanted, scaly guest.

