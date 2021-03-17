Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets set to go on sale on Thursday

St. Petersburg city leaders made the decision earlier this month to allow 20,000 spectators at the event per day.

SEBRING, Fla. — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fans will be able to snag tickets to this year's event starting at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

The 17th annual event will offer three-day reserved grandstand and general admission tickets for purchase. The grandstand option starts at $115 with general admission costing $60, according to a press release.

Based on availability and the need to meet social distancing guidelines, a limited number of single-day tickets are expected to go on sale on April 1.

Anyone who bought or deferred tickets from the 2020 Grand Prix will hear from event leaders about their next steps.

Originally scheduled for March 5-7 this year, the Grand Prix has been pushed back to April 23-25, so there was a greater possibility to have fans in attendance.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg usually kicks off the INDYCAR season. Last year, because it was postponed due to COVID-19, it was the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found here. Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event. Additional event information and customer FAQs can be found here.