Firefighters determined the fire was caused by hot fireworks thrown away in a trash can.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Lighting off fireworks poses an obvious risk; but as one Clay County family learned this New Year's Eve, fireworks can be dangerous even after they're thrown away.

Early Friday morning, Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Club Lake Drive in Oakleaf.

The four people home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely, according to a post by Clay County Fire Rescue.

This serves as a safety warning as firefighters determined that the house fire was caused by hot fireworks sitting in the garage trash can.

The family is finding temporary housing help through the Red Cross.

