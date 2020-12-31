Law makes it easier to set off fireworks on 3 holidays, including New Year's Eve

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 140 into law back in April.

TAMPA, Fla. — We know many Floridians buy fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve and other holidays, but a new law passed earlier this year makes it easier to buy fireworks on three holidays.

Back in April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 140 into law which allowed people 18 years old and older to buy fireworks to use on three holidays including New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Independence Day.

The previous law did not allow people to buy certain fireworks unless they signed a waiver saying they would use them for specific agricultural reasons. Lawmakers say the old law was outdated and didn't make much sense.

But as you ring in the New Year with fireworks tonight, keep in mind last New Year's Eve alone the government says approximately 10,000 people went to the emergency room for firework-related injuries. And kids younger than 15 made up for 36 percent of those injuries.

So this year, Hillsborough County and many other counties are sharing safety tips like closely watching children, keeping a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby, standing several feet away from lit fireworks, never lighting devices inside or near dry grass, and pointing them away from homes, brush and flammable substances.

Additionally, local leaders want to remind everyone not to fire celebratory gunfire because it is illegal -- and dangerous.

