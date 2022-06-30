Inflation causing the price of fireworks to explode

The Fourth of July may look a bit different for many families this year due to the cost of fireworks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Inflation has been a recent trending topic. Many Americans are having to refigure their budgets from rent to even holidays.

The American Pyrotechnics Association reported that overall costs across the firework industry are up 35%. This is due to raising the cost of supplies, raw materials, shipping and transportation costs and even insurance.

USA Today reported alongside supply chains issues, the price of bringing fireworks to the United States is more expensive than it's ever been before. The news outlet explained the shipping costs of importing products have more than quadrupled. Today's costs for a shipping container is about $45,000, compared with $8,000 to $10,000 in 2019.

Some local families are coming together to purchase their fireworks as a group. Phantom Fireworks regional manager Corey Crews says this is pretty common.

"They get a better savings, and then they're able to do their show altogether," Crews said.