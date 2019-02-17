Last month a Florida woman with autism who doctors thought may never be able to work a minimum wage job or live on her own was admitted to the Florida Bar.

Haley Moss became the first person who was openly autistic to achieve the honor, The Sun Sentinel reported.

Her accomplishments don’t stop there.

The Sentinel said Moss has published many books, lives an independent life and is employed by a top Miami law firm.

Moss’s ceremony took place Jan. 11 in Miami, where Judge Lisa Walsh administered the oath to Moss at her swearing-in ceremony.

