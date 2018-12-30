A fisherman coming back from a day on the water found what police believe is nearly 60 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were found in a bale that had washed up under a dock in Islamorada, the local sheriff's office reported.

The fisherman told police he noticed something floating in the water and used a net to pull it out. He said once he saw there was white powder inside, he immediately called the Coast Guard.

Responding authorities say the package contained 25 smaller packages inside, each wrapped in clear plastic. The packages were turned over to federal authorities.

Where the suspected cocaine originated remains under investigation.

