TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thousands of Floridians woke up to more frustration Monday in dealing with the state's unemployment website.

"People couldn’t get on the site this morning. Every time they tried to get on the site, they got an error and it wouldn’t load," said Tim Biondollo, a bartender in Treasure Island who's been out of work since March 20.

Biondollo is an administrator of a Facebook group with 12,000 people saying they're having problems receiving unemployment benefits.

CONNECT, the state's unemployment site, was down for the second straight weekend so the Department of Economic Opportunity could process claims and make payments.

"Usually we see people who got paid on Monday so we see the progress. This weekend we didn’t see that. We actually had a few people talking among themselves that a lot of people who were getting payments hadn’t received any this weekend," Biondollo said.

Katie Hoffman, a massage therapist in Largo, hasn't seen a penny.

"I had to apply for a small loan from my bank to even get through. It's low interest but this way I can pay my car payment and phone bill, but I shouldn’t have had to do that with my life," she said.

Hoffman said she can't log into the system without the site crashing, hasn't gotten anything in the mail and hasn't been able to get anyone on the phone.

On Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined other state leaders in calling for an investigation.

A news release said, "Following several audit reports detailing over 600 problems with the CONNECT unemployment system, about which the Governor was briefed in 2019, thousands of Floridians have struggled to receive unemployment assistance during COVID-19 due to technology and staffing issues."

Fried wrote a letter to Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel asking for an investigation. The letter said in part, “Despite these known failures, the Governor has not acted with the urgency or transparency that the situation necessitates."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken dozens of questions about the system in his daily briefings. He too wants an investigation.

“For weeks, the system was in tatters. People couldn't even get on,” said DeSantis in a Friday morning news conference. “There's going to have to be a whole investigation that needs to be done about how the state of Florida could have paid $77 million for this thing.”

