PLANTATION, Fla. -- A Broward County teacher is accused of sexual battery on a student he said he planned to marry, according to police.

CBS Miami reports Daniel Joseph Azemar, 46, started having sex with the 13-year-old student in August. The victim's mom found sexually explicit texts on her phone, Plantation police said.

Azemar, who is married, told police he had romantic feelings for the girl and planned to marry her. He was arrested Thursday and faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Bail was set at $130,000, according to jail records.

For more, read the CBS Miami report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.