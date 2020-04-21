FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — All 18 miles of Flagler County beaches will be reopened to the public Wednesday, but you're going to need to follow social distancing rules.

County leaders issued an emergency order Tuesday that allows residents to conduct "physical and mental health activities" at the beach, as well as at some parks that have trails.

The six-mile portion of the beach in the City of Flagler will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will have limited access points. The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed. Fishing on the beach and dog walking will only be allowed in certain areas.

Unincorporated areas of the beach will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The county's beachfront parks and parking lots will remain closed.

Leaders say this re-opening is entirely dependent on people adhering to social distancing rules and performing physical and mental health activities. You can walk, bike, surf and fish, but you shouldn't congregate and socialize like you normally would.

“It was inevitable that we open up the Flagler beaches to our community but only with a public health focus and reflective of a joint decision by City, County, Health Department and Law Enforcement leaders,” said Florida Department of Health-Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder. “In my opinion, it is OK to change strategies and response to this unprecedented public health crisis, as long as the health and safety of our residents are the priority.”

Leaders stressed that all residents and businesses still need to follow executive and emergency orders and adhere to the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance to limit any spread of coronavirus.

Several other beaches have reopened in the state. Jacksonville beaches opened Friday, as did Duval County beaches. Sarasota County will meet Wednesday to discuss possibly reopening its beaches.

