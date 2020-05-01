FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Day after day, investigators have been returning to a crash site in Florida to try and find a chihuahua that went missing.

Max the chihuahua went missing after a car crash on New Year’s Eve. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had been heading back to the area every day to look for Max.

They would leave food and water out for him, hoping he would come back.

And on Saturday he was there.

Deputies said as soon as Max’s owner got there, he ran out to meet him. A video posted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows the two celebrating their reunion.

