Flagler County deputy dies from COVID-19

Deputy Paul Luciano is survived by his wife, Carrie Luciano and their children.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Flager County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who died from COVID-19 complications.

Detention Deputy Sheriff Paul Luciano passed away on Friday, Aug. 27.

Deputy Luciano was 60-years-old and started his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Bunnell Police Department, FCSO said.

He later joined the Department of Corrections in Volusia County before joining FCSO in 2019, where he served as a Detention Deputy Sheriff at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Deputy Luciano is survived by his wife, Carrie Luciano and their children.

“Deputy Luciano is a hero and this has devastated our team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m asking the community to keep his family and the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in their prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Deputy Luciano will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister of the FCSO.”