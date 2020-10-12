Florida principal dies after testing positive for COVID-19

After he tested positive he posted the schools Facebook page and shared his symptoms.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida high school principal has died after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Flagler Palm Coast High School principal James “Tom” Russell tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 16, according to a post from him on the school's Facebook page. He said he had been quarantining since Nov. 9 because of a non-school related contact trace.

In the post from Nov. 18, he goes on to say how he had a "mild case of COVID-19 if there is such a thing."

He went on to describe some of his symptoms.

"Allow me to be blunt this is nothing like the flu! COVID wrecks the body in so many ways and never the same way twice. These are the symptoms that I have experienced: fever, chills, painful cramps, loss of breath, extreme fatigue, sore throat, excessive coughing, headaches, a loss of focus, problems communicating when speaking. I never had a flu act in this way," he said in part.

On Wednesday, the school district announced Russel's death.

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt wrote, "The Flagler Schools family sends our prayers to Julie Russell and her children. Tom was a valued member of our district, a person everyone leaned on for advice and counsel. He was quick with a smile and word of encouragement. He had the ability to bring calm to the most hectic moments.”

The school district's website said a crisis team of counselors would be available to support those dealing with the loss and will be there as long as they are needed.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, the Florida Department of Health reported an increase of 9,592 COVID-19 cases for the previous day.

Last week, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, behind California and Texas. A total of 1,083,362 people in Florida have tested positive since the pandemic began.

In November alone, Florida reported 200,753 cases of COVID-19 -- nearly 20 percent of the total number of cases in the state since March.

