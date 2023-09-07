Flags at half-staff honor Jimmy Buffett in Florida

The singer-songwriter died on Sept. 2 at the age of 76 in his Long Island home.

TAMPA, Florida — The flags at Florida's state capitol and Monroe County have been flown at half-staff since Thursday evening in honor of Jimmy Buffett, the governor's office said.

Singer-songwriter, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, passed away on Sept. 2 at the age of 76.

The United States and the State of Florida flags will remain half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, City of Key West City Hall and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, until 5 p.m. Friday.

Buffett was born on Christmas day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in the port town of Mobile, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and went from busking the streets of New Orleans to playing six nights a week at Bourbon Street clubs.

He released his first record, “Down To Earth,” in 1970 and issued seven more on a regular yearly clip, with his 1974 song “Come Monday” from his fourth studio album “Living and Dying in ¾ Time,” peaking at No. 30. Then came “Margaritaville.”

He performed on more than 50 studio and live albums, often accompanied by his Coral Reefer Band, and was constantly on tour. He earned two Grammy Award nominations, two Academy of Country Music Awards and a Country Music Association Award.

Buffett was actually in Austin, Texas, when the inspiration struck for “Margaritaville.” He and a friend had stopped for lunch at a Mexican restaurant before she dropped him at the airport for a flight home to Key West, so they got to drinking margaritas.

“And I kind of came up with that idea of this is just like Margarita-ville,” Buffett told the Republic. “She kind of laughed at that and put me on the plane. And I started working on it.”