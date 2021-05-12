American flags, Florida flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Sen. Bob Dole

The former politician died Sunday at 98.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pursuant to President Joe Biden's proclamation, has directed American flags and state flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings until Dec. 9, in honor of the late Bob Dole.

The former Senate leader and presidential candidate, who overcame serious WWII wounds, died Sunday at 98.

Back in February, Dole had told the public he was battling stage 4 lung cancer.

"Today, we honor his life and legacy as a war hero and statesman," Gov. DeSantis wrote. "He served the United States for almost 80 years, as a soldier, public prosecutor, state legislator, and U.S. Senator."

DeSantis described Dole as a statesman, who fought for American values.

"Senator Dole will be remembered as a true patriot and an American hero," the governor wrote.