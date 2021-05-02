Florida governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of FBI agents killed in South Florida

The order is in place from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Feb. 6.

TAMPA, Fla — Flags in South Florida are to be flown at half-staff in honor of FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed while serving a search warrant in a case involving crimes against children.

The order from Gov. Ron DeSantis lasts from sunrise to sundown on Saturday, Feb. 6.

"Their careers exemplified heroic records of bringing justice to the perpetrators of crimes against children. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten," the governor wrote in a statement.

Alfin handled cases for the FBI that dealt with violent crimes against children. His biggest case came in 2015 when he was involved in the arrest of a Naples man who created what was believed to be the world's largest child pornography website - with more than 150,000 users worldwide.

Schwartzenberger began her career with the FBI in 2005 and worked in the Miami field office, also handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Schwartzenberger primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online.

Flags will be lowered at the Broward County Courthouse, City Hall of Parkland, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.