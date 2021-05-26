Flags at forestry facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of those lost in firefighting helicopter crash

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried directed the action Wednesday afternoon.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Flags at Florida forestry facilities have been ordered to half-staff in memory of those lost in a firefighting helicopter crash Tuesday.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says the helicopter went down during a training exercise in Leesburg with four people on board.

Leesburg Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash calling it a "total loss." Officials confirmed one death from the crash but added that no survivors had been located.

The tragedy is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are devastated to hear of yesterday’s firefighting helicopter crash in Leesburg,” Fried said. “On behalf of the State of Florida, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Florida Forest Service, we extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues affected by this immeasurable loss. These brave souls training to protect our communities will not be forgotten.”

Flags at all Florida Forest Service facilities, offices, forestry centers and state forests have been ordered to fly at half-staff for an unspecified amount of time.