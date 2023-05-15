Flags flown at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

The governor directed all flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the Sunshine State for the entire day.

TAMPA, Fla. — All U.S. flags, along with the state of Florida flags, will be at half-staff on Monday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office explains.

The governor directed all flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and ground throughout the Sunshine State for the entire day.

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors the lives of local, state and federal officers who died or have since become disabled in the line of duty. On May 15, residents pay tribute to the officers that made the "ultimate sacrifice to protect the safety and freedoms of Floridians."

Back in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. This is a week to recognize the officers who served on the front line while also showing appreciation for those who are still serving.