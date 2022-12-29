Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Okaloosa County corporal

The flags will be honoring "the memory of Corporal Ray Hamilton and his service to our state," the governor explained in a news release.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone who happens to find themselves wondering why flags are at half-staff on Saturday, there are honoring a fallen Okaloosa County corporal.

Florida Gov. DeSantis' office announced on Thursday that U.S. flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 31 at specific locations, including:

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, Florida

Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, Florida

City Hall of Crestview, Florida

The flags will be honoring "the memory of Corporal Ray Hamilton and his service to our state," the governor explained in a news release.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Corporal Ray Hamilton died from the injuries he sustained in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence incident. He served the community for the last almost six years in Okaloosa County.

In his time working with the sheriff’s office, he received two life-saving awards.