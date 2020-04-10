Florida governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
The holiday falls on the first Sunday of October each year.
"The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all the valiant firefighters in the United States that have been killed in the line of duty," DeSantis wrote in an order.
Flags of the United States and the state of Florida are to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
