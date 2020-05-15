DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff to remember fallen peace officers

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Flags will fly at half-staff today in Florida.

It's a silent salute to the federal, state and local peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

May 15 marks National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which occurs annually during National Police Week.

"The sacrifice these brave officers made will not be forgotten," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted. "From all of us whom you protect and serve, thank you."

President John F. Kennedy first designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. He signed the bill on Oct. 1, 1962

"Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1786, more than 21,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice," writes the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

In Washington, D.C., the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial -- which was dedicated in 1991 -- features two curving 304-foot marble walls that are engraved with the names of fallen law enforcement members. New names are added to the monument each spring during National Police Week.

Click here to learn more about the memorial and search for officer names.

