Flags flown at half-staff in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded in the shooting.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All U.S. and Florida flags are set to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day, a news release from the governor's office explains.

Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, the release explains.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded in the shooting.