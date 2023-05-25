Flags to fly at high-staff for Memorial Day across Florida

Flags will be flown at half-staff all weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of Memorial Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office has directed all local and state buildings to fly U.S. flags at half-staff.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May, is a day of observance for members of the military who have died.

In honor of the "selfless bravery of the men and women who laid down their lives" to protect the country, flags in Florida will fly at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 29, the governor's office said in a news release.

"Our hearts are heavy with gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this nation’s highest ideal of freedom in the face of grave danger," the statement read in part.