x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Florida police chief who died in small plane crash

Gov. DeSantis issued the order on Thursday.
Flag flying at half-mast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Flags at several Ocala buildings and the state capitol will fly at half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham who died in a small plane crash. 

Graham had been with the department for more than 30 years, serving eight of them as chief.

The chief's plane went down on the morning of Oct. 25 in the Dunnellon area, crashing into an open field. He was the only person on board WKMG reports. The Ocala StarBanner said Graham had just recently gotten his pilot's license. 

The order will remain in place until Friday, Oct. 30, for the following buildings: 

  • Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala
  • City Hall in Ocala
  • Ocala Police Department
  • State Capitol in Tallahassee

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter