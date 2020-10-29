Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Florida police chief who died in small plane crash

Gov. DeSantis issued the order on Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Flags at several Ocala buildings and the state capitol will fly at half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham who died in a small plane crash.

Graham had been with the department for more than 30 years, serving eight of them as chief.

The chief's plane went down on the morning of Oct. 25 in the Dunnellon area, crashing into an open field. He was the only person on board WKMG reports. The Ocala StarBanner said Graham had just recently gotten his pilot's license.

The order will remain in place until Friday, Oct. 30, for the following buildings:

Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala

City Hall in Ocala

Ocala Police Department

State Capitol in Tallahassee

