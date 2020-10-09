Floating wedding chapel for sale in Florida

PALMETTO, Fla. — What was once a floating wedding chapel can now be your new home for just $399,000.
That's right, one of only two of the world's known floating wedding chapels is for sale and it's parked right here in the Tampa Bay area, according to a listing on the website Special Finds. What used to be known as the "Chapel on the Bay" is now for sale as a floating home.
Not ready to make that kind of commitment just yet? The home is also listed for $250 a night on Airbnb.
The two-bedroom houseboat is currently parked on the Manatee River in Palmetto.
The transformed church-to-home is a 1,050 square foot area on top of a 1,800 square foot barge. More than $1.3 million went into renovating space, according to its listing.
