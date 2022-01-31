x
Florida

See a flock of birds on the beach? Here's why you should avoid them

During winter migration, shorebirds and seabirds rely heavily on Florida coasts.
Credit: Krzysztof Wiktor
Group of Willets reflection on the Beach Florida's Wildlife

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're not the only ones who vacation along the sunny beaches of Florida during the Winter. 

Shorebirds and seabirds fly hundreds and even thousands of miles during winter migration to rest on the sandy shores of Florida, the Florida shorebird Alliance reports. 

Why? To avoid the frigid temperatures on northern beaches. The birds make Florida a pit stop while they rest and recover during their long journey. 

In an effort to give these seabirds the time they need to recover, conservationists are asking beach-goers to walk around large flocks of birds along the shoreline.

"Repeatedly causing them to fly can threaten their survival," FSA says.

By walking around a flock, you're giving them the time they need to reach their migration destination.

