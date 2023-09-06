Nonprofit raises more than $200K to help Central Florida abortion clinic keep its doors open

The Center of Orlando for Women received a $193,000 fine for violating Florida state law regarding how long a woman must wait to get an abortion.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An abortion clinic in Central Florida may no longer be in danger of shutting down after being fined nearly $200,000 by the state for allegedly violating the law.

Back in August, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) ordered the Center of Orlando for Women to pay a $1,000 fine for each of the 193 violations it made in April 2022, for a total of $193,000. Florida law that took effect right before these violations stipulated all women to wait at least 24 hours after consulting with a doctor before being able to get an abortion.

The Center of Orlando for Women reportedly waived those requirements for patients around the time the law was in place, thus allegedly violating said law.

Earlier this spring, an administrative law judge recommended the clinic should pay a $67,550 fine, which would amount to about $350 for each violation. But that recommendation was abandoned in favor of the maximum amount proposed, despite the AHCA being told by the clinic's attorney the $193,000 fine "would likely force the clinic into bankruptcy or closure."

Since the state's fine was finalized on Aug. 15, nonprofit Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN) of Central Florida launched a fundraiser to raise money to help the clinic. Within two weeks, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal. As of Sept. 6, the fundraiser has received nearly $216,000 in donations. SWAN says all the money raised will go to the Center of Orlando for Women to help pay fines and stay open.