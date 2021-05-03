Florida AG Moody to announce legislation authorizing medical care for police K-9s

The new bill would allow first responders to provide immediate medical care for K-9 officers hurt in the line of duty.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to speak on legislation authorizing medical care for police K-9s.

Moody will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. She will be joined by law enforcement officials, police K-9s and state lawmakers.

SB 388 was introduced to the Florida Senate this week and was filed in late December 2020 by Sen. Tom Wright and co-introduced by Sen. Lauren Book and Sen. Ileana Garcia.

The bipartisan bill would authorize paramedics to perform life-saving measures on K-9s and allow ambulances to take injured K-9s to a nearby veterinary clinic or emergency room. However, it would only be allowed if a person didn't require medical attention or transport at the same time.

Paramedics and EMTs would also be allowed to provide medical care on a K-9 injured in the line of duty at the scene or while being taken to the hospital and would be immune from criminal or civil liability.

If the bill is passed the law would take effect July 1, 2021.