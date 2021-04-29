Florida aims to delay college athlete compensation bill

The law was supposed to take effect in two months, but an amendment would instead delay the law from being implemented until July 2022.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just when some college athletes in Florida were readying to cash in on their athletic prowess, the state Legislature has unexpectedly delayed their ability to hire agents and ink endorsement deals.

The curveball came in a tiny last-minute amendment inserted into an education bill in the waning days of Florida’s legislative session. The amendment to the broader charter school bill features language that would change the Florida NIL law’s effective date from July 1 of this year to July 1, 2022.

The bill, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last June, will allow college athletes in the state to receive profit off the use of their name, image and likeness.

"We're not talking about, you get a scholarship to Florida State and Miami and the universities are gonna pay you to play. That's not what we're talking about," DeSantis said when announcing the bill last year. "But if you have a situation where you have some of the great athletes, particularly in sports like football and basketball, whose name, image, and likeness is being used to make millions and millions of dollars, and they don't have the opportunity to get any of that, there's something fundamentally unfair for that."

Gov. DeSantis could veto the bill, but doing so would also kill the broader education bill which includes the controversial ban on transgender girls from participating in school sports.

The amendment went undetected by some lawmakers — including the author of the Florida NIL bill, Chip LaMarca. In a statement released to Sports Illustrated, LaMarca said he "could not be more disappointed" with the changes.

"In one move, the Florida Legislature made our state both anti-economic freedom and anti-student athlete," LaMarca said.

The change has been met with pushback from Florida athletes and coaches. who are pleading with Florida lawmakers to keep the original effective date of the bill.

Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell tweeted that the state "was a leader on NIL." Florida's NIL law was set to go into effect 18 months prior to similar laws signed in California and Colorado.

In a tweet directed at Gov. DeSantis, University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King said "I hope that you VETO the bill purposed recently and propel the great state of Florida to make history as one of the first states to pass and be on the right side of history."

Florida State University quarterback McKenzie Milton called on Florida State Rep. Chris Latvala to "make this right and get this fixed."

Latvala responded saying "It should be getting fixed" but did not mention any specific efforts to change the amendment.

