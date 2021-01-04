x
Florida

Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children

Jaxson and Lucy Evans could be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus, according to law enforcement.
Jaxson Evans (l) and Lucy Evans (r)

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two young children missing out of northern Florida.

Four-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans are believed to be in the company of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency says Jaxson Evans was wearing an orange T-shirt, while Lucy Evans was wearing a black T-shirt.

David Evans, who has a blonde goatee beard, was seen wearing a blue T-shirt with tan pants, the FDLE said. Jones reportedly was wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

David Evans (l) and Sydni Jones (r)

The FDLE said all could be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus -- like the one seen below -- with Florida tag number IS08VN.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015 or 911.

