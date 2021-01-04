Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two young children missing out of northern Florida.
Four-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans are believed to be in the company of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The agency says Jaxson Evans was wearing an orange T-shirt, while Lucy Evans was wearing a black T-shirt.
David Evans, who has a blonde goatee beard, was seen wearing a blue T-shirt with tan pants, the FDLE said. Jones reportedly was wearing a black shirt with denim pants.
The FDLE said all could be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus -- like the one seen below -- with Florida tag number IS08VN.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015 or 911.
