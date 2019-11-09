MARION COUNTY, Fla. — 8:03 a.m. update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. Authorities say the child has been found safe.

Previous story:

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Ocala.

Authorities say Jhene Clark was last seen near Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala. State law enforcement say she may be with Deangelo Clark, 30.

Marion County deputies say the two could be traveling in a 2008 black Mazda CX7 with North Dakota tag number 328APC.

Authorities say they could be in the Manatee or Orange County areas.

Deputies say to no approach them, but to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

