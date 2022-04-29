Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy

He may be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis, according to FDLE. People are asked not to approach them if located and, instead, call 911.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old boy believed to be with a 37-year-old man, law enforcement said.

Investigators say the child may have been kidnapped.

Ja'rell Lewis was last seen Friday in the area of River Road and University Boulevard North in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE says he could be with Terrell Lewis.

Both may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag No. 72BEYB.

Anyone with information about the missing child or man is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.