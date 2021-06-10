Amber Alert issued for St. Johns County 6-year-old girl

El'egance McGlocking was last seen in St. Augustine and may be with two adult women.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl from St. Johns County.

El'egance McGlocking was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street in St. Augustine Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts.

FDLE says El'egance may be with two adult women, 35-year-old Alina Holmes and 33-year-old Essence Price.

Authorities say they may be driving in a 2001 black Acura CL with Georgia tag No. RYT5647 or a sliver Chevy SUV.

Anyone with information on where El'egance may be is asked to call 911 or contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070.