Amber Alert issued for St. Johns County 6-year-old girl

El'egance McGlocking was last seen in St. Augustine and may be with two adult women.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl from St. Johns County. 

El'egance McGlocking was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street in St. Augustine Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts. 

FDLE says El'egance may be with two adult women, 35-year-old Alina Holmes and 33-year-old Essence Price. 

Authorities say they may be driving in a 2001 black Acura CL with Georgia tag No. RYT5647 or a sliver Chevy SUV. 

Anyone with information on where El'egance may be is asked to call 911 or contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070.

