Florida AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old girl who may be with unknown man in white van

MIAMI — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl who may be with an unidentified white man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Randi Canion was last seen in the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

Investigators say she is described as a Black child with brown eyes and black hair that's styled in box braids. She is 5-foot-3 and approximately 140 pounds.

She and the man may be traveling in a white van, according to FDLE.

If you know where she is, you are urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or dial 911.

