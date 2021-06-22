Florida is the second-least patriotic state in new study

Data collected from WalletHub ranks Florida 49th out of 50 states for the most red, white, and blue pride.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're Floridian, you may not be as patriotic as you think.

A recent United States study by WalletHub reveals that Florida ranked 49 out of 50 states when it comes to patriotism. Montana is ranked number one.

Thirteen key indicators of patriotism were considered when comparing states to determine where they stand with their American pride.

The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Military engagement and civic engagement were the two main elements used to rank the 50 states.

For military engagement, Florida ranked 19th. Metrics that make up the points for this category are average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2013 and 2018, veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults, and the share of civilian adult population in military reserves.

The Sunshine State ranked worst for civic engagement. Data that was collected for this category ranged from the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, the volunteer rate, trial and grand jury participation per civilian adult population, and more.

Florida had an overall score of 23.17, just ahead of New York with its score of 21.64 and ranking of 50.