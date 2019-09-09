ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was among attorney generals from other states across the United States when they announced a multi-state antitrust investigation into Google on Monday.

50 state attorneys general have signed onto the investigation, looking into the company’s “potential monopolistic behavior," CBS News also reports.

They said Monday that the investigations will mainly look at online advertising and Google’s dominant share of the online advertising market.

The announcement comes just days after a separate antitrust investigation into Facebook was announced by New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday. Additional probes are also being conducted by the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and Congress.

Both inquiries are currently just investigations, not lawsuits. Google has already been hit with billions in competition-related fines in Europe and Facebook could face more than a billion-dollar fine in Europe over data protection and privacy-related violations.

Antitrust laws are meant to protect consumers by preventing businesses from holding too much centralized power of a particular industry.

