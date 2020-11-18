x
Florida

Florida university receives $20 million for Jewish and Holocaust studies

Kurt Wallach said he made the donation to honor and remember all who perished in the Holocaust, including members of his family.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University has received the largest gift in its history, a $20 million donation that will be used to found an institute for Jewish and Holocaust studies. 

The Boca Raton school announced the gift from Kurt and Marilyn Wallach on Tuesday. The institute will be named after them. 

Kurt Wallach's immediate family fled Nazi Germany when he was a child, eventually arriving in the United States. 

After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Wallach founded several businesses. 

The 94-year-old entrepreneur said he made the donation to honor and remember all who perished in the Holocaust, including members of his family.

