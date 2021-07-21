Attorney General Ashley Moody also urged Floridians to stay vigilant with their health.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a tweet she sent Wednesday evening.

In the tweet, Moody said her symptoms are mild and her family is in good health.

Moody is currently self-quarantining, she said. She also urged Floridians to remain vigilant about their health.

Moody's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise as the delta variant first discovered in India spreads throughout the state. The variant is much more transmissible than the normal strain of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, health statistics reported Florida made up about 20% of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide.

Moody is vaccinated, according to her tweet.

Moody did not say how she may have contracted the virus. However, she was on Gov. Ron DeSantis' trip last week to the Texas-Mexico border that included a meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Our law enforcement officers are fighting to protect Floridians by doing a job the federal government refuses to do—securing our border," Moody tweeted during her July 19 visit.

Less than an hour before Moody's announcement Wednesday evening, Gov. DeSantis tweeted his appreciation to her for "championing efforts to address the destruction caused by opioids in Florida."

Moody is not the only Florida official to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced he tested positive for the COVID-19. Buchanan was also fully vaccinated.

“In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19,” he said in a statement.