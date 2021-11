The attorney general will be speaking with a veterans organization.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be accompanied by a local veterans organization on Tuesday to discuss a case that involved a charity scam.

According to the attorney general's office, Moody and Semper Fi and America's Fund will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Moody's Tampa office.

According to a news release, the announcement involves the recovery of funds from the scam.