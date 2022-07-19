11-month-old dies after being left in parked car in Tallahassee

The child was in the car for "an extended period of time," the police department said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An 11-month-old died Tuesday after being left in a parked car for what the Tallahassee Police Department said was for "an extended period of time."

Officers responded after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Big Bend Hospice where the baby boy was located, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, citing a police spokesperson.

Employees at the medical center called 911 after seeing the child, the spokesperson said.

It's not yet known whether the child died from heat-related causes. However, temperatures by 1-2 p.m. climbed into the upper 80s, National Weather Service data shows.

After 20 minutes, the temperature inside a car at about 88 degrees can surpass 110 degrees. The temperature climbs even higher after a greater period of time.