11-month-old dies after being left in parked car in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An 11-month-old died Tuesday after being left in a parked car for what the Tallahassee Police Department said was for "an extended period of time."
Officers responded after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Big Bend Hospice where the baby boy was located, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, citing a police spokesperson.
Employees at the medical center called 911 after seeing the child, the spokesperson said.
It's not yet known whether the child died from heat-related causes. However, temperatures by 1-2 p.m. climbed into the upper 80s, National Weather Service data shows.
After 20 minutes, the temperature inside a car at about 88 degrees can surpass 110 degrees. The temperature climbs even higher after a greater period of time.
Authorities ask anyone who might have information about the child's death is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.