Florida beaches top 'best beach towns to live in'

One Tampa Bay beach town cracked the Top 10.

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida beaches are one of the state's main attractions, so it's no secret they're popular tourist destinations. But did you know that many of the beach towns in the Sunshine State are great to live in year-round?

It may not come as much of a surprise that a Florida beach town topped this year's list. Naples has claimed the No. 1 spot over the last three years, according to WalletHub.

There's also good news for the Tampa Bay area -- Sarasota came in at No. 6. Boca Raton and Destin rounded out the Top 10 list for Florida representatives.

WalletHub's list had 145 beach towns ranked based on categories including affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health and quality of life.

Other Tampa Bay area beach towns to make the list include Dunedin, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Gulfport, Hudson and Holiday.

To see the full list of beach towns ranked, click here.