x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

2 Florida beaches make list of Top 20 locations for nude sunbathing

On another list of the Top 20 countries searching for nude sunbathing the most, the U.S. ranks No. 6.
Credit: Peera - stock.adobe.com

MIAMI — When people think of locations to go nude sunbathing, most might think of European countries – but two areas in Florida made a list of the Top 20 beaches for it.

Topping the list at No. 1 of the best nude beaches, created by swimwear company Pour Moi, is Haulover Beach Park in Miami. This location has a popular beach resort in South Florida which attracts a good number of beachgoers each year. 

"Featuring gorgeous soft sands, clear waters and that warm Florida sunshine, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular," the company explained online. "It’s noted as being a livelier beach, so would be a great spot for those looking for more of a party vibe."

The other location in Florida that made the list at No. 20 is Playalinda Beach,

Pour Moi describes this beach as "beautifully unspoilt." This area is a well-known clothing-optional spot and is also full of friendly regulars and tourists.

"It’s not super touristy, so don’t expect lots of restaurants or bars – just relax and enjoy the rugged nature of it all," the swimwear company explains online.

Related Articles

Here's the full list of the Top 20 best nude beaches:

  1. Haulover Beach Park – Miami, Florida
  2. Praia De Tambaba – Joao Pessoa, Brazil
  3. Red Beach – Santorini, Greece
  4. Patara Beach – Patara, Turkey
  5. Playa De Los Muertos – Almeria, Spain
  6. Playa Zipolite – Oaxaca, Mexico
  7. Es Trenc – Mallorca, Spain
  8. Praia Do Abrico – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
  9. Banana Beach – Skiathos, Greece
  10. Paradise Beach – Mykonos, Geece
  11. Piscinas Beach – Sardinia, Italy
  12. Playa De Maspalomas – Gran Canaria, Spain
  13. Vecaki Beach – Riga, Latvia
  14. Porto Ferro Beach – Sardinia, Italy
  15. Wannsee – Berlin, Germany
  16. Baker Beach – San Francisco, California
  17. Playa De Ses Illetes – Formentera, Spain
  18. Hanlan's Point Beach – Toronto Islands, Canada
  19. Rowy Beach – Poland
  20. Playalinda Beach – Brevard County, Florida

And on a list of the Top 20 countries searching for nude sunbathing the most, the U.S. ranks No. 6 behind countries like Ireland, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia.

More Videos

In Other News

WATCH: Orlando officer drives off after being pulled over by deputy for speeding

Before You Leave, Check This Out