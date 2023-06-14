2 Florida beaches make list of Top 20 locations for nude sunbathing

On another list of the Top 20 countries searching for nude sunbathing the most, the U.S. ranks No. 6.

MIAMI — When people think of locations to go nude sunbathing, most might think of European countries – but two areas in Florida made a list of the Top 20 beaches for it.

Topping the list at No. 1 of the best nude beaches, created by swimwear company Pour Moi, is Haulover Beach Park in Miami. This location has a popular beach resort in South Florida which attracts a good number of beachgoers each year.

"Featuring gorgeous soft sands, clear waters and that warm Florida sunshine, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular," the company explained online. "It’s noted as being a livelier beach, so would be a great spot for those looking for more of a party vibe."

The other location in Florida that made the list at No. 20 is Playalinda Beach,

Pour Moi describes this beach as "beautifully unspoilt." This area is a well-known clothing-optional spot and is also full of friendly regulars and tourists.

"It’s not super touristy, so don’t expect lots of restaurants or bars – just relax and enjoy the rugged nature of it all," the swimwear company explains online.

Here's the full list of the Top 20 best nude beaches:

Haulover Beach Park – Miami, Florida Praia De Tambaba – Joao Pessoa, Brazil Red Beach – Santorini, Greece Patara Beach – Patara, Turkey Playa De Los Muertos – Almeria, Spain Playa Zipolite – Oaxaca, Mexico Es Trenc – Mallorca, Spain Praia Do Abrico – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Banana Beach – Skiathos, Greece Paradise Beach – Mykonos, Geece Piscinas Beach – Sardinia, Italy Playa De Maspalomas – Gran Canaria, Spain Vecaki Beach – Riga, Latvia Porto Ferro Beach – Sardinia, Italy Wannsee – Berlin, Germany Baker Beach – San Francisco, California Playa De Ses Illetes – Formentera, Spain Hanlan's Point Beach – Toronto Islands, Canada Rowy Beach – Poland Playalinda Beach – Brevard County, Florida