Florida bill expanding police use of drones passes final Senate committee unanimously

The proposal would allow police to use drones to monitor crowds of 50 people or more.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Florida bill that would expand police use of drones passed its final Senate committee unanimously on Thursday.

Florida's current law prohibits authorities from using drones to gather any evidence or information. However, there are exceptions, like preventing a terrorist attack, searching for a missing person, preventing imminent dangers, or if officers get a search warrant.

This measure would add to those exceptions by allowing authorities to use drones to monitor crowds of 50 people or more, collect evidence at crime scenes or traffic crash scenes, and check out natural disasters.

SB 44, which is sponsored by Volusia County Sen. Tom Wright, has some critics concerned about privacy and First Amendment rights. 10 Investigates sent the bill to a handful of experts on police surveillance technology, and all raised concerns about drones watching crowds.

In an interview with 10 Tampa Bay, Wright compared the use of a drone to a police officer watching a scene from a vantage point.

"If we know that there’s going to be a large crowd of people and it’s going to be on the beach, so we’ll just put an officer up there in the top floor, the penthouse of the hotel with his high-powered binoculars. Does he need a warrant? No,” Wright said.

If the bill passes the full House and Senate and is signed into law, it would go into effect July 1.